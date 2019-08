SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re heading to Zozobra on Friday but are wanting to avoid the drive, the Rail Runner has you covered.

The train will adjust its schedule on Friday so people can say “goodbye” to their gloom without facing the gloom of the parking lot. If you haven’t bought your ticket to the party yet, you can add a Rail Runner pass for $10.

Zozobra burns for the 95th time, Friday night at 9:30 p.m.