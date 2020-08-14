Steve-O attaches himself to Hollywood billboard

HOLLYWOOD, CA (KRQE) – A stunt created quite the distraction in Hollywood Thursday morning. Prankster Steve-O attached himself to a billboard near Hollywood Boulevard to promote a new show on his website.

He posted on Instagram that a team of professionals hooked him to the billboard so he was safe, and that he didn’t want any city resources wasted on the stung. However, that’s not quite how the situation ended. Firefighters were called out, and blocked lanes as they worked to get Steve-O to come down.