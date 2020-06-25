State urges the public to clean up after themselves

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From littering in the streets, to dumping trash in the forests, the state’s Tourism Department says it’s time New Mexico cleaned up its act.

“We have been receiving some reports of increases in littering, kind of some roadside campsites, where trash is accumulating,” said Cody Johnson with the New Mexico Department of Tourism. After seeing countless pictures and videos people are posting of the problem during the pandemic, the state is stepping in to try to stop it. more people are out and not picking up after themselves, and now officials are calling on the public to do just that.

“A ton of garbage and people you know, going to the bathroom outside of the locked toilet facilities. We had a lot of human waste…. things were really really nasty there for a while,” said Julie Anne Overton with the Forest Service.

Today the state’s Tourism Department launched a campaign encouraging residents to keep public lands clean. this as agencies like the forest service, game and fish, and state parks have received reports that people are trashing those areas.

A woman took pictures in Pecos of the trash left all over the place. And in Albuquerque today a man spotted a woman dumping a load of trash onto the road near the train tracks near Broadway.

The city says since people have been home they have seen an uptick of people visiting the dump. “Currently we’ve decreased the average wait time at Eagle Rock from about two to three hours to one to two hours. The weekends have definitely been busier recently as people return to work and no longer having to stay home during the week, Monday through Friday the wait times have gotten a lot less,” said Matthew Whelan the Director of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department.

The city recommends if possible visiting your local convenience center during the week because wait times are much shorter. As for the national forests, trash pick up has resumed, and toilets and most recreation sites opened back up last week.