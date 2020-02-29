State says it is prepared in case of coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some locals are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, the New Mexico Department of Health said there is no emergency here.

The department said if the virus does show up, the state is prepared. “It is scaring people,” Albuquerque resident Isaac Alderete said.

Some people in Albuquerque are concerned about the Coronavirus. “It is definitely something we are aware of and paying attention to,” Albuquerque resident Brian Hoffman said.

People in the metro said they have been stocking up to prepare in case an outbreak hits New Mexico.

“We have a lot of dry goods and things for the freezer,” Hoffman said.

“We have a plan to buy a lot of equipment and food for at least two months if something really bad happens,” Albuquerque resident Mostafa Peysokhan said.

Earloop masks, which are said to help decrease contamination, are sold out at stores across town.

“We tried to get a few of those, but we had no luck,” Hoffman said.

NMDH said it is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control daily and that there are no reported coronavirus cases in New Mexico.

This comes as city and state officials gathered today in Albuquerque for a meeting that was closed to the media to plan a coordinated response if the virus makes it to our state.

“I think right now, everything is safe,” Peysokhan said.

Some around town are not too concerned about the virus.

“I think eventually there will be a vaccination or some type of cure,” resident Darissel Munoz said, “Everybody is overreacting and getting scared.”

Others said they think it is better to be safe than sorry.

“If it is going to come, it is going to come,” Hoffman said. “There is not much we can do about it. We just have to do the best we can, be healthy and be prepared as we can be.”

The NMDH said they expect to start testing for the virus at an Albuquerque lab next week, meaning doctors can send samples here, instead of a federal lab. Right now, you will only be able to get tested in New Mexico if you have flu-like symptoms and have recently traveled to countries on the CDC’s travel warning list for Coronavirus.

If a serious outbreak occurs in the state, testing will expand.

People with questions about Coronavirus can call the epidemiology hotline at 505-827-0006.