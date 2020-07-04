State Parks reminding public of the health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Parks Department wants to remind people visiting from out of state, that they are required to self-quarantine for 14 days before visiting a state park.

Visitors at Elephant Butte told News 13 Saturday that officials at the main entrance are checking the IDs of people with out-of-state license plates. State Parks would not confirm that, or say if they’re turning away visitors from outside New Mexico.

On Friday, News 13 cameras caught park rangers ignoring the governor’s health order and waving in at least 30 out-of-state visitors into Elephant Butte Lake State Park in an hour. One person News 13 crews talked to was frustrated about the lack of enforcement of the state health order. “The quarantine is meaningless because they’re not going to follow up on it,” Rob Vigil of Albuquerque.

People are also urged to wear masks except when exercising, eating or drinking. Violators face citations and $100 fines.