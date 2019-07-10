State Land Office anticipates record revenue for 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Land Office says it’s had a record revenue this year—a very good thing for New Mexico’s pocketbook. The department says it will pass the $1 billion mark before this fiscal year ends.

A lot of that money is from oil and gas royalties, which saw a 36% increase over the last year. The state also saw increases in leases for renewable energy like solar and wind energy.

That money will go back to the state to bolster the state’s permanent fund and much of it goes toward education.