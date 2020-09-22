State announces reopening of museums, cultural sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced Tuesday it is reopening museums and cultural sites this week following the governor’s green light a few weeks ago. In keeping with the state’s public health restrictions, the number of visitors inside at once will be limited and certain displays and amenities will be off-limits.

“We are excited to be reopening the doors to our museums and historic sites, and have been thoughtfully preparing to ensure the health and safety of our employees and visitors,” said DCA Cabinet Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego in the same news release. “During closure, we have remained dedicated to preserving and celebrating the cultural integrity and diversity of New Mexico virtually, but we know New Mexicans are eager to experience our state’s rich heritage in person.”

According to the news release, museums and historic sites will close at 4 p.m. each day to provide additional time for cleaning and sanitizing. Additionally, facilities operating on Wednesdays will reserve from 10 a.m. to noon for higher-risk populations. This corresponds with DCA’s weekly free day for state residents 60 and older. Online ticket sales are available at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science and the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Art Museum.

Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday:

National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum, Albuquerque

New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe

Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, Santa Fe

Museum of International Folk Art, Santa Fe

Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday:

New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, Las Cruces

Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday:

Coronado Historic Site, Bernalillo

Fort Selden Historic Site, Radium Springs

Fort Sumner Historic Site/Bosque Redondo Memorial, Ft. Sumner

Jemez Historic Site, Jemez

New Mexico History Museum, Santa Fe

New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, Albuquerque

Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Tuesday:

The New Mexico Museum of Space History, Alamogordo

Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday:

Fort Stanton Historic Site, Ft. Stanton

Lincoln Historic Site, Lincoln

Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

Los Luceros Historic Site, Alcade

Taylor-Mesilla Historic Property remains closed.