Sports Desk: UNM women’s soccer ready to celebrate seniors, clinch MW championship home field

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a big weekend for Heather Dyche and her University of New Mexico women’s soccer team. They will celebrate six seniors Friday night and play for a chance to host the Mountain West Championship game. The Mountain division champions need to win one of their final two matches to host the title game. It all starts for the 7-1 Lobos with a home meeting against Wyoming Friday night followed by a home date against Colorado State Sunday.

“To have the opportunity to host something to seal the deal for the Mountain West is pretty cool,” said Dyche. “The pressure is off us tonight, which I think is nice. I think we can just really enjoy our seniors. If we get a win great, if not we will go to San Diego. There’s not a downside. I mean, we’ve made the game.” San Diego State leads the West division of the conference. The game time between the Lobos and Wyoming is 7:30 p.m.

In other sports news, New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for the fourth of six preseason matches. “Hopefully we’ve learned from San Diego, from Rapids, from El Paso,” said NM United midfielder Harry Swartz. “We just keep improving because preseason, you know, that’s important thing to keep climbing the ladder, improve on specific things each and every week.” The match time is 1 p.m. Saturday at New Mexico United training center at Mesa Del Sol.

One day after announcing his commitment to Lobo football Missouri transfer Jack Buford has signed with the team. The six-foot-four 310 pound guard joins former Tigers teammate and transfer receiver Cjay Boone at New Mexico.

Eastern New Mexico has a new football coach. Tye Hiatt comes to ENMU from NCAA Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W. Va. where he spent three years as the offensive coordinator. He replaces Kelly Lee who left to coach high school football in Brownsville, Texas.

The Duke City Gladiators will play their home opener at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho on May 30. The Gladiators will, more than likely, play the bulk of their home games at Tingley Coliseum. The season, their first in the IFL, starts on the road at the Iowa Barnstormers on May 22.

Justin Rose leads the Masters after two rounds of play. His 7 under par total is one stroke ahead of the pack.

UFC fighter Tim Means and wife Brenda have started their high school wrestling journey. The pair was recently hired to coach boys and girls wrestling at Moriarty high school.