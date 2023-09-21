OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this month, the New Mexico Environment Department issued a notice to Sky Country Estates Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association customers to boil their water. Now, the department is lifting that advisory.

The water system was put under a boil-notice after E. coli was detected in water samples. Now, the environment department says the water system has met requirements and re-tests of the water system came back negative for E. coli.

Sky Country Estates Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association must continue to regularly test water. The system, and related advisory, does not extend to nearby communities, which are on separate water systems.