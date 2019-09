TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a year later, the mystery behind a decapitated head found in Tijeras continues.

Last October, a head was found behind a cafe off Highway 3-37. When no body was found, Bernalillo County Deputies sent the remains to forensic experts in El Paso but they say it’s too old to identify. So old, that it’s been classified as “ancient human remains”.

While the case is no longer being investigated as a homicide, the story behind the skull’s origin is still unknown.