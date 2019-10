ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have died after a single-engine plane crashed Sunday morning after taking off from the Angel Fire Airport.

According to Lt. Mike Woolley with the Angel Fire Fire Department, the plane clipped the building of Zeb’s Restaurant, which was not open at the time, and went down in a field. Woolley said there were high winds at the time. The NTSB and FAA are investigating.