SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven suspects in a crimes against children operation.

During Operation Broken Heart 6, deputies took Nathaniel Julg, Juan Chavez, Samson Valentine, and Jeffery Ritchey into custody. Three others— Kyle Tso and two unnamed juveniles—were also arrested.

The sheriff’s department is also encouraging parents to be cautious who they let their children spend time with alone.