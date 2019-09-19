September 18 Evening Rush: City councilors propose new gun legislation

1. Albuquerque city councilors introduced three bills Wednesday afternoon that would affect just about every gun owner in Albuquerque. The proposed laws would require people in Albuquerque to keep their guns locked in a safe at home or with a secure device in the car when they are not with them. Another bill would ban guns from all city property.

Full Story: Albuquerque city councilors file three new gun bills

2. On Wednesday, the governor announced a proposal that would make tuition at public colleges in New Mexico free for all state residents. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement at the 2019 New Mexico Higher Education Summit at Central New Mexico Community College.

Full Story: Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plan making college free for state residents

3. A New Mexico couple is in the hospital after a propane explosion. Police say firefighters responded to a pickup truck fire in Las Cruces late Tuesday night, but the flames spread to a propane tank causing it to explode.

Full Story: Propane explosion seriously injures New Mexico couple

4. A trough dropping into the Great Basin will draw southerly moisture into New Mexico on Thursday. The result will be scattered showers and storms. Storms will fire first over the south and then march north.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

5. A Hobbs city commissioner is accused of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct for what happened outside an ice cream shop. Hobbs City Commissioner Roy Dwayne Penick was caught on surveillance video getting in an altercation with a citizen.

Full Story: Hobbs city commissioner facing charges for two physical altercations

The Evening’s Top Stories