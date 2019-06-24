Senior Games’ athletes compete in doubles tennis tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senior athletes from across the nation showcased their tennis talents Monday at Jerry Cline Park. The doubles tennis tournament in the National Senior Games kicked off over the weekend and wraps up Tuesday.

One team says visiting New Mexico for the Senior Games had given them a new outlook on the sport. “It’s a fun experience; everybody seems to be having fun, it’s not real real serious,” Mark Pollack and Bill Robinson said.

Competitors from out of state say the most difficult thing to adjust to was the altitude.