Senators fighting to protect New Mexicans from groundwater contamination

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senators are fighting to keep residents safe from groundwater contamination in eastern New Mexico.

Earlier this year, senators added a clause to the Defense Authorization Act aimed at providing relief to communities affected by contamination from Cannon Air Force Base. It’s one of many Air Force Bases around the country dealing with the aftermath of the chemicals left behind by firefighting foam.

The new measure demanded the DOD prevent exposure to contaminated water and asks officials to clean up contaminated sites. This week, however, the White House threatened to veto the bill.

“Our farmers and rural America deserve better, much better,” Sen. Tom Udall said.

They’re now asking the EPA to declare the types of chemicals leaking at Cannon AFB hazardous so the parties will be required to clean them up.