Sen. Udall discusses Wildlife Corridors Act

U.S. Senator Tom Udall wants New Mexicans to know he and his fellow lawmaker are working to better protect wildlife. The senator and wildlife conservationists Thursday talked about the new Wildlife Conservation Act.

The act comes after reports more than 1 million species are threatened. The act will provide wildlife corridors with management and protection throughout the country.

“It directs agencies to work together to establish these corridors and it will encourage collaboration with states, tribes, local governments, and voluntary private landowners,” said Udall.

A national wildlife corridor system will be established and the act will also provide funding to build them.