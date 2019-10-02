Security upgrades coming to New Mexico Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is working on a security plan for the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in response to an ongoing trend of vandalism.

Visitors to the War on Terror Memorial at the park off Gibson and Louisiana can still see where five pairs of bronze shoes once were to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“This monument got vandalized. People came and I guess drilled a hole through the shoes to take them off,” New Mexico Veterans Memorial President Bernie Lambe said.

Representatives with the foundation that runs the memorial in partnership with the city said vandalism at the 25-acre park is all too common.

“A few years ago, we had the Vietnam monument with the soldier vandalized where they stole the helmet and the rifle, so this is not uncommon,” Lambe stated.

More recently, they’re dealing with the constant dumping of trash and drug needles left by the homeless.

“Security upgrades for this special, sacred place have been long overdue,” the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon said. “Right now, we have too many gaps and breaks in our fence line.”

The department is working on a security plan for the park that includes replacing bollards with gates and 10-foot-tall fences, plus adding more lighting.

This week, Albuquerque police found the bronze shoes, worth $20,000, at a local recycling site. Crews will reinstall them in their rightful spot by Veterans Day without fixing up the new dings in order to send a powerful message.

“We wanted it to be kind of a badge of honor that these shoes symbolize that we’re not going to bow to people that want to do bad things and we’re stronger than that,” Lambe said.

Parks and Rec is moving forward with choosing a contractor and they hope to start construction in the next couple of months.

After hearing about the stolen bronze shoes, a local business has offered to donate solar-powered surveillance cameras for the grounds. KRQE News 13 asked APD if there have been any arrests in this case, but did not hear back.