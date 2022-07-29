DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials say a second bat has tested positive for rabies northeast of Durango. They say a human interacted with the bat and is receiving treatment to protect from developing rabies. San Juan Basin Public Health has urged residents to stay away from stray and wild animals and to check their pets’ vaccination status.

They say that rabies is spread mainly through the bite of rabid animals. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal should contact their doctor.

Health officials have given the following tips to avoid rabies: