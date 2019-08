SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A singer from Santa Fe is suing Presbyterian over what she says was a failed cancer diagnosis.

According to The Santa Fe New Mexican, Elizabeth “Betsy” Scarinzi claims the medical group failed to notice early indications of lung cancer despite a number of visits to the doctor.

Her lawsuit says the cancer went undiagnosed and untreated for nearly a year, causing complications in her treatment. Presbyterian has not commented on the suit.