SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe said they are searching for a missing person. The woman was reported missing on October 20.

Santa Fe police are searching for Alana Waterman, 32. Her sister reported her missing in October 2022 and said the last time she spoke to her was on July 24, 2022, through Facebook.

Flyer courtesy of the Santa Fe Police Department

Waterman is 5 ft tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes. She is often in Albuquerque and mostly resides in Santa Fe.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Alana Waterman, please contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or call Detective Mariah Gonzales at 505-955-5233.