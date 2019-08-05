Santa Fe accepting proposals to transform old university campus

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is moving forward with its plan to transform the old University of Art and Design into a vibrant new hub.

The city is accepting expressions of interest from businesses, developers, and academic institutions interested in being a part of it.

The city is looking to transform the old campus into a multi-use area including housing, higher education and entertainment. They are looking for a variety of ideas on how to transform the site.

The Santa Fe University of Art and Design closed in 2018.