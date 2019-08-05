Breaking News
2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Santa Fe accepting proposals to transform old university campus

Latest News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is moving forward with its plan to transform the old University of Art and Design into a vibrant new hub.

The city is accepting expressions of interest from businesses, developers, and academic institutions interested in being a part of it.

The city is looking to transform the old campus into a multi-use area including housing, higher education and entertainment. They are looking for a variety of ideas on how to transform the site.

The Santa Fe University of Art and Design closed in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss