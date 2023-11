ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Resort and Casino is hosting its Fall Career Fair Monday. Beginning at 11 a.m. inside the ballrooms, Sandia Resort and Casino will be looking to fill over 150 open positions.

Positions are available in multiple areas including administrative, hospitality, retail, casino operations and more. Applicants will have the chance to interview directly with hiring managers and some applicants may be hired on the spot.