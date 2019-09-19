RV chase suspect could be getting a plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned the case of a driver who led police on a scary chase in an RV could be heading toward a plea deal.

While his actions made him look like he was drunk behind the wheel, there’s some debate over that. “Standby, standby! He’s losing control, he’s crossing the median,” police can be heard saying on dash cam video of the incident.

Back in March, police say they spotted Anthony Moya driving recklessly in a tan RV in Four Hills near Tramway and I-40. The 54-year-old pulled over, then tried to give them the slip, heading onto I-40 in the canyon where he was spike-stripped before losing control and making a terrifying trip through oncoming traffic.

Moya was set to go on trial in late October for a fifth DWI and the chase, both felonies, along with a handful of misdemeanors.

The DA’s office says Moya’s test results came back at 0.04, well below the legal limit for driving. But he also had traces of meth and pot in his system. Now, Moya has a plea deal conference scheduled for next week instead, where the DA’s office says a plea deal could be announced.