ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell police officer is being credited with saving a little boy’s life.

Officer Tan Nguyen was off-duty in the stands of a high school football game Friday night when he saw the parents of 4-year-old Cason Salyards yelling for help. Salyards was choking on a Fruit Roll-Up.

Nguyen jumped into action, administering back blows to the boy, dislodging the snack. Salyard’s family said they were extremely grateful.