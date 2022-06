ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Red and Green Vegfest Albuquerque, is a community festival that welcomes everyone whether vegan, vegetarian, or simply curious.

There will be knowledgeable presenters, cooking demos, and cruelty-free vendors. The Read and Green VegFest will be on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5520 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque.

For more information visit their website.