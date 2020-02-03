Quirky Valentine’s Day events in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Are you looking for something fun to do this Valentine’s Day? If so, the Albuquerque Tourism Department and Sightseeing Factory has all sorts of unique, fun things to do on the day of love.

One event they are featuring is “Albucreepy is for Lovers.” This event is for couples who are looking to experience an out of the norm type of Valentine’s Day. The night starts at the Albuquerque Tourism & Sightseeing Factory. Then you head to Red Door Brewing Co. Downtown Tap Room, where you’ll be treated to a pint of beer and a burger before the ghost walk begins at 8 p.m.

The next event they are promoting is an event for the ladies. ABQ Trolley Co. and New Nuevo are hosting a Galentine’s Day Tour. The night will feature you and your lady friends (leave the significant other at home) to enjoy an evening of friendship. It’s a night of “ladies celebrating ladies.”

The tour starts downtown at the Albuquerque Tourism & Sightseeing Factory (inside the Hyatt Regency). The first stop is at Inspire Salon, the second is Yanni’s Lemoni Lounge, and the third is Michael Thomas Coffee Roasters.