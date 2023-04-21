DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Skiers will have a little bit longer to hit the slopes in Colorado. Purgatory Resort announced Wednesday that they are extending the ski season weekends only through April 30. They also said the season could be extended in May. The schedule for May will be determined next week.

The resort said it received more than 31 feet of snow this season. It’s mid-mountain base depth is currently 66 inches and that the snowpack is 184% of the average. There will not be beginner terrain or ski school lessons available. Discounted lift tickets will be available starting at $29 but weekday pass holders can use their passes for the remainder of the season.