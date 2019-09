SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe residents may see smoke from a prescribed burn next week.

On Monday, the Santa Fe National Forest will burn about 350 acres north of Nichols Reservoir near Granite Point. Smoke is likely to be seen from Santa Fe, Tesuque, Glorieta, Pecos Canyon, El Dorado, and I-25.

It’s expected to last one day. If you’re sensitive to smoke or have respiratory problems, you’re urged to stay indoors.