Potential winner of gas balloon race announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winners for the 2019 America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race have been announced.

Polish balloon pilot Krzysztof Zapart and his American teammate Andy Cayton are the apparent winners. The team reportedly crossed the Canadian border and landed Thursday just south of Hudson Bay, having traveled more than 1,600 miles.

Officials still have to verify flight data as part of the scoring process before crowning the winners. Among the other eight teams who competed, the second place team traveled nearly 1,300 miles.