‘Pop-up park’ planned at empty lot in Albuquerque’s International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is breathing new life into an empty lot in the International District, with the city’s first-ever “pop-up park.”

The Nature Conservancy partnered with the community group “Artful Life” and the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for the project. The temporary park at San Mateo and Southern will feature mobile planters with native trees and plants, including herbs people can take home, along with benches and shade structures.

The idea is to leave the park there until a permanent development comes along, then move it somewhere else. It took more than a year to settle on a site, but now the team has just a week to build all the elements.

“All of these skills were new to most of these people, so part of the experience for them is learning how to work in this beautiful shop that we’re in now,” Sarah Hurteau said.

The crew will install the park this Saturday.