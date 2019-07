ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a thief who robbed a University of New Mexico student.

They say on June 4, a man followed the student from campus to her home, then ran toward her, snatched her backpack and took off. She had her laptop, keys, and wallet inside.

If you have any information who this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.