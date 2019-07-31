Police: Roswell woman threatened neighbors with sword

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police arrested a woman after they say she threatened neighbors with a sword.

According to the Daily Record, a woman told police 59-year-old Rowine Conley approached her house on South Missouri Avenue armed with the sword.

When the woman threatened to fight back with a shovel, police say Conley hit a ramp to the home with the sword and attempted to poke her with it.

Officers found Conley in her own backyard, and say she was shouting at them. She’s now charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing.