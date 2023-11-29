COLORADO (KRQE) — A police officer and one suspect were killed during a shootout in Cortez, Colorado, on Wednesday morning, according to the Cortez Police Department.

Shots were fired at the officer during a traffic stop around 11:25 a.m. on South Broadway, police said. The officer was hit and was taken to the Southwest Memorial Hospital where he died.

The suspects then fled in their vehicle and were located in the 7500 block of Highway 160-491, police said. Shots were exchanged between the suspects and officers and one suspect was shot and killed on the scene. The second suspect was taken into custody.

Flags in the area have been lowered to half-staff in support of the Cortez Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cortez Police Department and the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 970-565-8441.