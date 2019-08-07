Police: Nail bombs among weapons discovered in Roswell man’s home

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about the Roswell man arrested Tuesday on federal gun and explosives charges after he was seen putting weapons into a vehicle.

The Chaves County News Network captured video of the ATF and State Police Bomb Squad searching his home on North Ohio Avenue for explosives. Investigators say they first received a tip about the man, now identified as 31-year-old Joshua Vaughn, wearing latex gloves and camouflage as he loaded the vehicle with the guns.

Roswell police found Vaugh and pulled him over, and found seven guns inside. Vaugh claimed he was just going target shooting. State Police also found more guns at his home, a number of homemade explosives, including nail bombs with time-delayed fuses.

Vaughn will remain in custody pending a hearing in federal court.