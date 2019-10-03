Parole violation lands career criminal behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – He was infamous after getting arrested for taking his kids along for the ride as he threw fireworks at a homeless man. He caught a huge break in that case, but it appears his luck has finally run out.

Joshua Benavidez of Albuquerque was busted this year after rolling his car on I-25. The reckless driving and cocaine charges landed the career criminal behind bars

Back in 2012, Benavidez was a passenger in a car leading police on a high-speed chase going the wrong way on I-25 while he was trying to get rid of marijuana by eating it.

He was put on house arrest, then violated his probation for throwing fireworks out a car window at a sleeping homeless man, severely burning him, and then lying to police about it.

His young children were in the car at the time. The charges were dismissed because prosecutors couldn’t find the victim, the responding officer was later killed on duty, and Benavidez’s 10-year-old son would not testify against him in court.

The Department of Corrections said he was booked into prison in August for violating probation again after a grand jury indicted him on those charges stemming from his crash on I-25.

The crash report from Sandia Police does not explain the drug charge, but he is charged with trafficking cocaine.

It’s not clear how long Benavidez will stay in prison. His next hearing is set for October 30.