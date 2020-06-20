Parents remain cautious over playgrounds reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Park playgrounds are back open this week, giving families another place to spend Father’s Day, but are parents ready to let their kids back on the equipment? And how is the City making sure the jungle gyms are clean?

Albuquerque moms have mixed feelings about letting their kids play on the park’s jungle gyms. “I still don’t feel comfortable taking my kids out into public areas, because they have a hard time keeping their masks on,” says mom Evangeline Montoya. “I will allow my kids to play on the playground but that’s because my kids are older,” says Karla McGhan.

Michelle Rios says before the pandemic she was taking her three daughters to the park at least four times a week. However, since the start of the pandemic, playgrounds all around the city have been cordoned off with caution tape and closed signs.

Rios says she has no problem letting her daughters play on the jungle gyms but she thinks it may be challenging to make her three-year-old wear a face mask and practice social distancing. She says for everyone’s safety, if the playground gets crowded, she’ll take her girls home.

The City says they’re excited to welcome families back and they say they’ll do their part to keep the parks clean. “Our crews will visit our parks once a week to sanitize playground equipment and other high-touch surfaces such as park benches, tables, trashcans,” says Phillip Clelland from the Parks and Recreation Department.

The City asks that everyone going to the park follow COVID-safe practices. Kids are asked to wear masks while they’re playing as part of the state-mandated health order. Families are also expected to practice social distancing.

All of the playgrounds will now have signs reminding people of the new rules. The City sprays the playground equipment and surfaces with a light bleach solution.

