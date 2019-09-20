Parents accused of abuse held without bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The father accused of trafficking his young daughter, and the mom accused of letting it happen were back in court Friday morning to be arraigned in a second case.

James Stewart and Teri Sanchez have been charged with sexually abusing another one of their kids. The Attorney General’s office says new interviews led to these latest charges, more than a year after they were charged for forcing their 7-year-old into prostitution.

Friday, Judge Cindy Leos ordered them both held without bond. She also ordered Stewart not to discuss either of the cases with anyone but his attorneys until the trial.