Online telethon pledges to ‘save the grape’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico winegrowers are hosting a telethon to help keep winemakers afloat during the pandemic. The New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association started a live stream at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The telethon features pre-recorded musical performances from locals, mixed in with interviews with farmers and grape growers. At 8 p.m., musicians will be live-streaming a drive-in concert in Santa Fe. The performance goes until 10 p.m.
