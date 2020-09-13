Online telethon pledges to ‘save the grape’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A few showers have popped up in the Sangre de Cristos and San Juan Mountains this evening, but they will dissipate by around 9 p.m. The rest of the night will be dry, mostly clear and cool.

Temperatures will fall back into the 30s, 40s, and 50s tonight. Wildfire smoke should start to push west into AZ tonight, but hazy skies will be likely in southern NM on Sunday. The smoke should be a little less noticeable for ABQ. Sunday will be a hotter day with temps climbing into the 70s and 80s for most of the state. Showers and storms will be possible in the mountains during the afternoon, and some thunderstorms will develop in the lower elevations of southern NM as well, thanks to a nearby cool front. Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs may see some of those storms.