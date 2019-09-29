Investigation continues in NE Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Security video from a home close to where a shooting happened in northeast Albuquerque Saturday night show moments of panic after shots were fired.

People who live next to the house near Eubank and Montgomery say they heard about 14 gunshots around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Security video from another neighbor’s home shows dozens of people running away from the house and into their cars after shots were heard.

Neighbors say they believed it started as an innocent high school party, involving students from Sandia and Del Norte High School. However, neighbors say about two hours into the party is when things turned violent. “By that time, all we saw was kids running up the street, cars taking off. There was a lot of excitement in a little amount of time,” neighbor Pat Leyba said.

Police were on the scene until 5 a.m. Sunday morning. When they first arrived, police didn’t find a victim but did observe signs that a shooting had occurred. Police learned a shooting victim had checked into Kaseman Hospital where they later died.

KRQE has reached out to APD to see if they could connect that person to the scene at Montgomery and Eubank but did not hear back. The investigation is still active and police have not identified a suspect.