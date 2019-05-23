NMDOT's 'Take a Ride on Us' campaign offers safe rides Memorial Day weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation and other organizations have collaborated to prevent DWIs this Memorial Day weekend.
Beginning Friday, May 24 at 3 p.m., the 'Take a Ride on Us' program offers 2,000 rides through the Uber app using the code ABQMemorialDay19. Tips are not included under this offer.
The program will continue through Monday, May 27 at midnight. Refunds are not provided for trips under $10.
Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations and Uber partnered with NMDOT to support the 'Take a Ride on Us' program. According to NMDOT, through this partnership, over 4,000 safe rides have been provided to those living in the Albuquerque metro area.