NMDOT's 'Take a Ride on Us' campaign offers safe rides Memorial Day weekend

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A sticker with the Uber logo is displayed in the window of a car on June 12, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation and other organizations have collaborated to prevent DWIs this Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning Friday, May 24 at 3 p.m., the 'Take a Ride on Us' program offers 2,000 rides through the Uber app using the code ABQMemorialDay19. Tips are not included under this offer.

The program will continue through Monday, May 27 at midnight. Refunds are not provided for trips under $10.

Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations and Uber partnered with NMDOT to support the 'Take a Ride on Us' program. According to NMDOT, through this partnership, over 4,000 safe rides have been provided to those living in the Albuquerque metro area.