NMDOH and Albuquerque Isotopes hope to strikeout diabetes

The New Mexico Department of Health and the Albuquerque Isotopes are teaming up to Throw Diabetes a Curve.

The department says that more than 220,000 New Mexican adults have the disease. During Thursday night’s home game, the Isotopes and the DOH are hoping to raise awareness of diabetes through the Throw Diabetes a Curve campaign.

The first 3,000 fans will receive a team poster promoting the campaign. The team will take on the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The first pitch is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Click here for ticket information.