ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students got to kick it with the New Mexico United team for a creative new project.

“United Paint” is a collaborative art project featuring wood panels decorated by 150 middle schoolers. Students and United players dipped soccer balls in 10 gallons of black and yellow paint and took their best shot at the canvases.

The 270 painted panels will be given to local artists who will put their own personal spin on the art pieces to exhibit and sell.