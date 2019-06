NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is working to identify tainted sites in New Mexico so they can be cleaned up and redeveloped.

The State Environment Department has been awarded a $500,000 grant to find properties that have been adversely affected by old uranium, coal, and other mining operations.

The areas looked at will be in Hidalgo, Luna, Grant, Catron, Cibola, McKinley, and San Juan counties. The goal is to clean up and then develop these areas.