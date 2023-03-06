TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a 33-year-old Tularosa woman was killed Sunday night in a crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

State Police say Aubrey Pinson was driving the vehicle northeast on Sabinat Lane in the southern part of the city, near Mountain Meadows RV Park. Investigators aren’t sure why, but say the Polaris side-by-side that Pinson was driving left the road, then hit a road sign and telephone pole.

Pinson died from her injuries at a local hospital. State Police say “alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor” in the crash. They also note that seatbelts “do not appear to have been properly utilized,” according to a news release.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by NMSP.