New Mexico U.S. Senators taking military to task over diverted funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Both of New Mexico’s U.S. Senators are pressing top military brass after the Trump Administration diverted $125 million from military projects in New Mexico for the border wall.

“For both of you, it’s needless to say I was more than disappointed by these actions,” Heinrich said. The senator asked Barbara Barrett and Ryan McCarthy about their plans to protect military funding in the future.

Under the current plan, $85 million designated to upgrade for critical training facilities at Holloman Air Force Base is being diverted, along with $40 million to fix the damaged information systems facility at White Sands Missile Range.

“It makes it obvious that Mexico isn’t paying for this stuff. They’re not paying for the wall and instead, we have real cuts that have a very real price to be paid, ” Heinrich said.

Meanwhile, Senator Tom Udall tried to push through an amendment that would have blocked the president from diverting the defense funds. Something Senate Republicans voted to block.

In total, the president plans to raid $3.6 billion from important military projects across the country to pay for the wall.