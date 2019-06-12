FBI’s Albuquerque Division hosts summer Teen Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While a lot teens are spending their summer vacations sleeping in and hanging out, a couple dozen young New Mexicans are hard at work to become the next generation of FBI agents.

A 300-meter sprint, push ups, and pull ups, topped off by a mile-and-a-half run. Twenty-four juniors and seniors-to-be stepped foot into Milne Stadium for the Third Annual Teen Academy hosted by the FBI’s Albuquerque Division.

It gives high schoolers a chance to learn about what it takes to become a federal agent. “The first encounter that youth have the FBI shouldn’t be a negative one. To bring them into the FBI to learn about the people inside the building they probably pass every day,” Samantha Madrid, FBI Albuquerque Division, said.

Day three of the week-long program focused on intense physical challenges. “These are the people in charge of protecting us and protecting our country, so you want them to be as capable as they can be,” participants Haley Johnson and Jordan Milliorn said.

The bureau says many of them were probably caught off guard by how difficult it was, but that didn’t stop the teens from giving it their all.

“It’s because you’re going to be dead, you’re going to be tired, but you have to give it 100 percent heart,” participant Galicia Monfort said.

So why give up their whole summer? For many of them, it’s because the training is a first step towards their life-long dream.

“I’ve been wanting to do the FBI for the longest time. I really enjoy helping people and it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” Monfort said.

There’s a lot more to the academy than just physical training. Students also get an inside look at counterintelligence, evidence response teams, crisis negotiation, and more.