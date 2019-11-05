New Mexico releases early voting numbers

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day. Albuquerque voters are weighing in on bond questions, including funding for a new homeless shelter, APS, and CNM; as well as four city council seats.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 95,000 voters took advantage of early and absentee voting. Of those, 50,000 votes came from Bernalillo County, and for the first time, more than 2,000 New Mexicans used same-day voter registration to cast their ballots.

