ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing child pornography charges after hundreds of files were found on his phone.

Investigators were first alerted to 26-year-old Steven Garcia after receiving a cyber tip. State Police say when Garcia was arrested at his home in Estancia, more than 900 files of suspected child porn were found on his phone.

He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children.