New Mexico athletic directors challenge people to wear masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico universities are encouraging people to wear their masks.

UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez tweeted that the Lobo coaches, players, and fans will take the challenge form UNLV Athletics to post a picture wearing a face mask, including the hashtag “facemasksforfallsports.”

It’s meant to help stop the spread of coronavirus to ensure there will be Fall sports. NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia also showed off his mask in a tweet today.