New Mexicans rave about Breaking Bad’s ‘El Camino’ movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The movie New Mexicans have been waiting for is finally here.

‘El Camino’ the Breaking Bad film, was released on Netflix Friday and is showing in a few local theaters. People who News 13 spoke with said ‘El Camino’ is more than a movie, it’s about pride in New Mexico.

The wait is over. For Breaking Bad fans, they’re more than ready. The much anticipated ‘El Camino’ movie is now playing.

“Just very excited, glad to be here,” said locals Susan Mann and Nancy Lean.

The Breaking Bad film released on Netflix follows the character Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, after the series ended in 2013.

“Now we have to see what happened to Jesse,” said Mann.

As a tribute to the series that was shot in Albuquerque, a few theaters are showing the film this weekend. With tickets in hand, these fans are eager to see it.

“We drove all the way from Wichita, Kansas to see the premiere of ‘El Camino,'” said Roxanne Nelson and Thomas Hays. “We love Breaking Bad.”

KRQE News 13 got a preview of the movie Friday. ‘El Camino’ stayed true to its Breaking Bad roots, featuring places like downtown Albuquerque and even shooting our beautiful New Mexico landscape. For people who saw the movie, they’re raving about it.

“There were a couple of times I jumped out of my seat not knowing what to expect,” said local Jennifer Prada.

“I think it’s definitely a must-see,” said local Vashaun Koanui.

New Mexico’s Film Office said the hit TV series was how Hollywood really took notice of our state.

“We have all the potential in the world to make it even greater and probably be one of the most desirable production hubs in the world,” said CABQ Film Office spokesperson Amber Dodson. “This sets the tone for that.”

For New Mexicans, they love seeing their state on the big screen.

“To have Albuquerque as the home for Breaking Bad is phenomenal,” said Hays.

Although the red carpet is out at the KiMo, there was no sign of Jesse Pinkman or Walter White at the KiMo Friday night. We’re told this theater didn’t sell out of tickets, so you are still in luck if you want one this weekend.

‘El Camino’ is showing at Icon Cinemas in the Four Hills area and in Santa Fe at The Screen for this weekend only.